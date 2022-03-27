FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A death investigation in Fall River is not considered suspicious, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

Police and fire responded to the Taunton River near Battleship Cove on Sunday afternoon where they recovered the body of a deceased male floating in the water.

The scene was cleared around 4:15 p.m.

Fall River Police Major Crimes Division and detectives with the Massachusetts State Police, along with the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office are handling the investigation.