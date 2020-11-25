Police believe body found in Florida is missing Mashpee teen

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FELLSMERE, Fla. (WPRI) — A body found in Florida Wednesday is presumed to be that of a missing Massachusetts teenager, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

Jalajhia Finklea, 18, of Mashpee, was last seen getting into 37-year-old Luis Zaragoza’s rented car in New Bedford on Oct. 20, according to the DA’s office.

Earlier this month, Zaragoza was killed in Crestview, Florida while officers were attempting to arrest him in connection with Finklea’s disappearance.

At the time of Zaragoza’s death, Finklea was still missing. Once detectives in Massachusetts uncovered more information on her potential whereabouts, the DA’s office said officers in Florida were able to locate a deceased female body in a field off off I-95.

Although the body that was discovered is presumed to be Finklea, a positive identification has yet to be made. An autopsy will be conducted in Florida which will confirm the identity and determine the cause of death.

The DA’s office said the death is believed to be a homicide.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 11/4/20:Joe Cammarano, Political Science Professor, Providence College

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour