Police avert violence, arrest Fall River man driving parent’s truck

WESTPORT, Mass. (WPRI) — When a man in a white pickup truck refused to stop for an officer early Friday morning, police in Westport followed him to his Fall River home, where they convinced him to surrender and averted a grave self-inflicted injury.

An officer on patrol first noticed the white Nissan Frontier going eastbound on Old County Road because he knew it wasn’t the registered owner driving.

Looking up the vehicle’s registration record also brought up two police reports from Fall River, which indicated the driver was likely Jamie Melo, 39, the son of the truck’s owner. Melo also had a warrant out for his arrest for fleeing from Fall River Police back in February.

The officer tried to get Melo to pull the pickup over, but Melo quickly turned around in a driveway and headed westbound, tearing to the right onto Route 88 northbound, according to a news release Friday from Det. Sgt. Christopher Dunn.

Another officer tried to stop the vehicle nearly a mile up Route 88 with stop sticks; both front tires were deflated, Dunn said, but Melo sped on, reaching I-195 and heading westbound on the highway and over the bridge into Fall River.

Westport Police alerted Fall River Police and troopers from the Massachusetts State Police also went to assist.

Police found Melo in the driveway of his home on Winthrop Street, still behind the wheel of the now-stopped pickup.

Officer Jeremy Dellecese, the patrol officer who’d first spotted Melo, saw Melo had a black knife in his right hand. The officer immediately fired a stun gun to stop him, Dunn said.

Despite the officer hitting the target, Melo still was able to put the knife to his own throat.

Two police officers from Fall River stepped up at that point; they knew Melo, and started negotiating with him.

Melo relented after 15 minutes and dropped the knife, according to Dunn. Police then took him into custody.

After getting checked out at St. Anne’s Hospital, Melo was transported to the Bristol County House of Correction.

Melo now faces two charges of failure to stop for police — one for Friday morning and the charge from February — as well as reckless operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, subsequent offense.