ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Attleboro police are searching for a suspect who emailed a non-credible bomb threat to a local synagogue on Saturday, 12 News has learned.

According to Attleboro Deputy Chief Timothy Cook Jr, police received a call around 9 a.m. from a representative of the Agudas Achim Synagogue on North Main Street who said they received an email that “contained language indicative of a bomb threat.”

Police responded to the synagogue and conducted a search using bomb detection canines. They determined the building to be safe and the threat was ultimately found to be not credible.

Attleboro Mayor Cathleen Desimone said police remained on the scene for several hours after the initial call as a precaution.

Cook added that the language used in the email was “consistent” with other threats emailed to other Jewish centers across New England on both Friday and Saturday.

The police department said they’ll be working with regional and federal law enforcement agencies to find those responsible.