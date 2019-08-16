Live Now /
Police arrest Woonsocket man accused of robbing Fall River gas station

Courtesy of the Fall River Police Department

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Following a tip from a confidential source, police arrested the man accused of attempting to rob a Fall River gas station at knife-point back in June.

Police believe Donald Fox-Guin, 33, of Woonsocket, walked into the Shell Gas Station on Plymouth Avenue and demanded money from the clerk.

When the clerk refused, police said Fox-Guin swung at him with a knife. The clerk used a chair behind the store counter to protect himself and push back.

Police said Fox-Guin then grabbed several packs of cigarettes from above the counter and ran off.

Detectives were able to track him down after receiving a tip from a confidential source who said Fox-Guin ran past them and gave them cigarettes the night of the incident.

Police said when Fox-Guin saw detectives approaching him Wednesday night, he ran and hid under a van near Hartwell Commons. He was ultimately arrested without incident.

