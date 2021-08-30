Police arrest Taunton shooting suspect, ending hours-long standoff

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A tense standoff involving a shooting suspect in Taunton came to an end early Monday morning as police took the man into custody.

According to Taunton Police Chief Edward Walsh, officers responded to Bay Street around 9:15 p.m. Sunday and arrived to find a woman shot in the driveway of a home. Her condition is unclear at this time.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, fled inside the home and remained there as police descended upon the neighborhood. For hours, the man was unresponsive and wouldn’t communicate with police, Walsh said.

Area residents were told to stay inside until they were given the all-clear.

Around 1 a.m., police got inside and found the man unarmed in the kitchen, according to the chief.

“We made entry with a robot. We found the suspect on the ground,” Walsh said. “He was taken into custody. He’s going to the hospital for medical issues he had prior to our entry.”

No additional people were hurt.

