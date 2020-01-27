Police arrest suspects in Dartmouth car theft

Steven Vieira (left) and Jacqueline Morris (right). Courtesy of the Dartmouth Police Department

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) ─ Two people have been charged with stealing a vehicle in Dartmouth Sunday evening.

Police said the vehicle was reported stolen earlier in the day from a Dartmouth residence. Witnesses told police the two suspects drove off in the vehicle in the direction of TJ Maxx.

After searching the area, police arrested the suspects, Jacqueline Morris, 36, of New Bedford, and Steven Vieria, 42, of Charlestown, near the department store.

Morris and Vieria are charged with larceny of a motor vehicle. In addition, Morris is also charged with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and two counts of leaving the scene of the crash.