Police arrest suspect in New Bedford double shooting

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Police have arrested a 23-year-old man accused of shooting two people in New Bedford earlier this month.

The incident took place on Tallman Street in the early morning hours of Feb. 6.

The New Bedford Police Department said both victims were rushed to the hospital with gunshot wounds, but survived.

On Monday, police arrested Lyrik Vernosky Caraballo in connection with the shooting.

Caraballo is charged with two counts of armed assault to murder and a series of other firearm-related offenses.

Police said he was on probation stemming from a drug distribution conviction last year at the time of his arrest.

