DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said they have arrested a suspect in the deadly shooting of Jose Cortez Cornejo.

The suspect is identified Franklin Antonio Amaya Paredes, 23, of New Bedford. He was arrested Friday night on a murder warrant.

Cornejo, 27, also of New Bedford, was found around 5 a.m. on Tuesday off of Horseneck Rd. Investigators say it appears he had been shot.

Amaya Paredes is expected to be arraigned on Monday in New Bedford District Court.