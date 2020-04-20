Police arrest man accused of robbing two convenience stores at knifepoint

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) ─ Police have arrested a Swansea man in connection with two armed robberies in Fall River last week.

Police said Jeffrey John Vizthum, 42, robbed the Season’s Corner Market on William S. Canning Boulevard and the Stop N’ Save on Robeson Street at knifepoint last week.

Vizthum was arrested last Thursday soon after investigators identified him as the culprit while reviewing video surveillance and social media accounts.

Police said officers were called to Campbell Street later that evening after receiving reports of a car crashing into a home. Officers learned that the driver responsible was Vizthum and subsequently arrested him.

Vizthum is charged with two counts of armed robbery while masked and, as a result of the collision, leaving the scene of property damage.