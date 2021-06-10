Police arrest Fall River purse-snatching suspect

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) ─ Police believe they’ve caught the man who stole a 76-year-old woman’s purse from her car last week.

Jeremy Rodriguez, 25, was arrested Wednesday after members of the community contacted police and identified him as the suspect.

Police said Rodriguez stole the woman’s purse from the trunk of her car as she was getting ready to leave the Walmart parking lot on Quequechan Street.

Rodriguez is charged with larceny from a person over the age of 65 and breaking and entering into a vehicle.

