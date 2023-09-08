NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Police arrested a Pawtucket man who took off running following a reported domestic assault on I-95 in North Attleboro Thursday morning.

Troopers were called to I-95 North near Exit 7 around 8:30 a.m. for reports of a domestic assault, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Police said troopers pulled up to find the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Brian Cabrera-Castillo, holding a backpack and standing next to a woman on the side of the off ramp.

Cabrera-Castillo told the troopers he had a gun in his backpack, prompting them to draw their weapons. When asked by the troopers to put the backpack down, police said Cabrera-Castillo refused and took off running into the nearby woods.

The troopers began chasing Cabrera-Castillo, who police said “continued to refuse to drop the bag and stated repeatedly that he had a gun.”

When the troopers caught up with Cabrera-Castillo, police said he dropped the backpack and surrendered.

The troopers searched the bag after taking Cabrera-Castillo into custody and discovered that it did not contain a firearm, according to police.

An investigation into the incident revealed Cabrera-Castillo assaulted the woman on the side of the highway. He was charged with domestic assault and battery, resisting arrest, disturbing the peace and disorderly conduct.