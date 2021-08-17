Police arrest boy, 14, with stolen gun in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) ─ Police arrested a teenage boy in New Bedford last week after learning he was carrying a stolen firearm.

Detectives received information last Friday that a 14-year-old juvenile was in possession of a .22 caliber handgun in the area of Temple Landing.

The detectives stopped and searched the teenager at the intersection of Chancery and Middle streets.

While sorting through the boy’s cross body bag, the detectives discovered a .22 caliber Smith & Wesson pistol loaded with five rounds of ammunition.

It was later learned the gun was reported stolen out of Rochester.

The boy was taken into custody by the detectives and is facing a series of firearms charges.