Police arrest 2 on drug, gun charges

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WPRI) ─ Police have charged a man with drug trafficking and a teenager with firearms charges after executing two separate search warrants last Friday.

Rakeem Tubbs. (Photo from Fall River Police/WPRI)

Rakeem Tubbs, 32, was arrested and charged with trafficking over 100 grams of cocaine.

The same day, officers executed a search warrant at a Second Street apartment.

During the search, they arrested a 16-year-old juvenile after finding a 9mm semiautomatic pistol, which had an obliterated serial number, and a handgun magazine with 9 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

The juvenile is charged with possession of a non-large capacity firearm in a home, and the possession of ammunition without an FID (firearms identification) card.

Police Chief Jeffrey Cardoza said Monday that the department’s investigators, “will continue to ferret out anyone” and identifying “those individuals peddling dangerous drugs or possessing illegal firearms in our community.”

