Police arrest 2 after narcotics found during traffic stop in New Bedford

Courtesy of the New Bedford Police Department

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Two people were arrested Tuesday a following a traffic stop in New Bedford.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, the New Bedford Police Department said officers with the Narcotics and Gang Unit stopped the vehicle after they watched a drug transaction take place.

Police said Yamil Velazquez Acevedo, 25, Providence, and Candido Delgado, 45, New Bedford, were both arrested after police found 40 grams of fentanyl, 40 Percocet pills, 4 grams of cocaine and $960 in cash.

Detectives also found narcotics concealed in a soda can which was “improvised to act as a hide container.”

Acevedo and Delgado are both facing a series of drug trafficking offenses.

Police also said Delgado has previous narcotics distribution convictions, adding that he was last convicted of distributing a Class A substance back in 2018.