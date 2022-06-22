TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are searching for the man seen on surveillance footage robbing a Taunton gas station Wednesday evening.

Investigators believe the suspect was armed when he walked into the GeKo gas station on Weir Street.

Police said the store clerk suffered a hand injury in the incident, and it’s possible that the suspect was also injured.

The suspect, described as a man in his 40s or 50s, ran out of the store with the entire cash register, according to police.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to contact the Taunton Police Department at (508) 824-7522.