Police: Apparent drowning at Swansea Town Beach

SWANSEA, Mass. (WPRI) — Swansea police are investigating an apparent drowning at the Swansea Town Beach.

Police said a kayaker found the 55-year-old man unresponsive in the water around 1 p.m. Saturday.

Bystanders on the beach helped pull the man to shore and began CPR before emergency personnel took over, according to police.

The victim was transported to Charlton Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim’s identity has not been released pending family notification.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office is now leading the investigation.