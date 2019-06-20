Police: Alert trooper spots man with gun near New Bedford courthouse

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Thanks to an alert Massachusetts State Police trooper, police arrested a man who was allegedly standing outside a New Bedford courthouse with a loaded gun on Thursday.

Police said the trooper was sitting in his unmarked cruiser as he waited to testify in an ongoing trial at New Bedford District Court when he saw four men pacing back and forth on nearby Kempton Street.

The group appeared to be waiting for someone, according to police, and after several minutes, the trooper saw one of the men – later identified as Manny Andrews – walk away from the group.

Andrews met up with another man – Alante Brown – near the corner of Hill and Kempton Streets. The trooper – who is a member of the Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit – noticed Brown was wearing a green bandana, which is a sign of gang affiliation within the city.

Police said the two men walked over to a nearby vehicle and trooper watched as Andrews reached into the back seat to retrieve something, which was handed to Brown.

The trooper then saw Brown attach a fanny pack to his waist and pull his sweatshirt over it while “looking all around in a suspicious manner,” according to police.

The pair then walked to the entrance of the courthouse and the trooper watched as Brown adjusted his waistline multiple times – which police said is consistent with someone who is carrying a concealed firearm.

The trooper contacted New Bedford police and as he waited for officers to arrive, the trooper got out of his car and walked over to where Brown was standing.

As New Bedford officers approached Brown, police said he tried to run off but the officers and the trooper wrestled him to the ground and placed him under arrest.

Inside the fanny pack, police found a black Smith & Wesson .380 Bodyguard handgun with a round of ammunition in the chamber and six in the magazine.

As Brown was being taken into custody, police saw Andrews start to walk away from the area before they arrested him as well. Police said the vehicle that the pair was retrieving the item from was registered to Andrews.

Police later learned the gun had been reported stolen in Wareham.

Andrews, 26, and Brown, 18, both of New Bedford, are being charged with unlawfully carrying a firearm, unlawfully carrying a loaded firearm, and receiving stolen property.

The two men were then brought back to the same courthouse where they were arrested for their own arraignments.