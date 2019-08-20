Police add 2 men to Fall River’s most wanted

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Fall River police are reaching out to the public for help as they work to track down two men wanted on a variety of charges.

Luisceito Cruz-Dubois and Hector Maldonado Muniz were added to the city’s Top 10 Most Wanted list this week.

Cruz-Dubois, 22, is being sought in connection with an Aug. 16 home invasion, according to police. In addition to a home invasion charge, he’s wanted on single counts of armed and masked robbery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (pistol whip), assault and battery with a hypodermic needle, carrying a firearm without a license in public, possession of a class A drug (heroin), and a firearm violation with one prior violent or drug offense.

Police say Cruz-Dubois stands 5-foot-7, weighs around 130 pounds and has brown hair and eyes. His last known address is 603 Slade St. apartment #3.

Maldonado Muniz, 30, is wanted in connection with an Oct. 2018 incident that resulted in the seizure of more than a kilogram of suspected heroin, a handgun, several large-capacity magazines and ammunition, police said. He faces five counts of possession of a large-capacity firearm and one count each of assault and battery on a household member, assault and battery on a pregnant victim, trafficking over 200 grams of heroin, using a firearm in a felony, and possession of ammunition without an FID.

Maldonado Muniz stands 5-foot-11, weighs around 220 pounds and has brown hair and eyes, according to police. His last known address is 131 Thomas St. apartment #3E.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts is asked to call Fall River police at (508) 676-8511.