Police activity shuts down highway in Seekonk

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Traffic was backed up for miles on I-195 East near the Anthony Street overpass Friday night due to a significant police presence.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said the highway was closed due to “police activity” around 10:45 p.m.

In #Seekonk, I-195 EB closed at Anthony St. due to police activity. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) November 6, 2021

A 12 News crew on scene saw two vehicles stopped in the roadway, both of which were eventually towed away. One of those vehicles had sustained significant damage.

The incident took place next to a construction zone, where only one lane of traffic was open.

HAPPENING NOW: Major traffic back up in Seekonk on 195E.



Huge police presence surrounding this crashed car too. Only one lane is open here! There is also active construction going on. pic.twitter.com/E7hQ5enzQ6 — Shiina LoSciuto (@ShiinaHL) November 6, 2021

The scene was cleared and the highway was reopened around 11:15 p.m., according to MassDOT.

The specifics surrounding the incident are unknown at this time, and it’s unclear if anyone was injured.