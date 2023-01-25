BOSTON (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police said they arrested five people after a pursuit involving a vehicle reportedly stolen in Taunton the day before.

Troopers spotted the black Honda Accord around midnight Tuesday on Route 107 in Revere and attempted to stop the car on Route 60, but the driver began to flee, according to police.

Multiple units responded to the pursuit, which police said continued onto Route 1A South and ended with the suspects rear-ending an SUV near the entrance of the Ted Williams Tunnel.

All five occupants were arrested as they tried to run off after the crash:

Alton Lopes, 20, of Brockton

Jaylani Cole, 18, of Roxbury

Syncere Lindsay, 18, of Brockton

Nia Owens, 19, of Lynn

17-year-old female from Lynn

The suspects were each charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle.

Police allege Lopes was the driver. He was also charged with failure to stop for police, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, operating after license suspension, and a marked lanes violation.

The juvenile suspect was transferred to the Department of Youth Services, while the other four will be arraigned Wednesday.