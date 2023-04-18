SWANSEA, Mass. (WPRI) — Three men and a teenage boy were arrested over the weekend for reportedly shooting paintballs at another car while driving in Swansea, according to police.

Officers responded to Route 6 near Bushee Road early Saturday morning after a caller claimed a car full of men was shooting at another vehicle.

The officers found the car in question and pulled it over in Seekonk, according to police. While searching the vehicle, police said the officers found several paintball guns.

The suspects, identified by police as 18-year-old Corey Dechaine, 19-year-old Derek Raposo, 21-year-old Austin Hobbs and a 17-year-old boy, were arrested and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct and conspiracy.

The driver of the vehicle the suspects were shooting at was not seriously injured, according to police.