FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River man wanted on multiple warrants has been arrested on drug and weapons charges.

Francisco Cunha, 31, was found at his Rockland Street home and taken into custody, police said Tuesday.

While inside, officers said they saw a white powdery substance on a table and other items that indicated he had drugs.

Courtesy Fall River Police

Police obtained and executed a search warrant and found 387 grams of fentanyl, 2 grams of black tar heroin, 7 grams of crack cocaine, 5 grams of cocaine, 2.2 grams of suboxone, 61 gabapentin tablets, 5 Xanax, 15 partial Xanax, 9.3 grams of meth, multiple rounds of ammunition and $1,172 in cash.

Cunha was charged with trafficking a class A drug, possession to distribute methamphetamine, possession to distribute a class B drug, possession of ammunition without an FID card, and possession to distribute a class E drug.

Police said he will also be charged as an armed career criminal.