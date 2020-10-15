Police: 200 marijuana plants, loaded guns seized from Rehoboth building

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Five people were arrested Wednesday after Rehoboth police said they broke up a “large-scale marijuana grow” at a commercial property on Winthrop Street.

As part of an ongoing investigation, police executed a search warrant around 1 p.m. and found more than 200 mature plants, additional packaged marijuana and three loaded firearms inside the large garage and attached building.

Along with the five suspects, a 4-year-old was at the scene, according to police. The juvenile was released to the custody of the Department of Children and Families.

The following five people were charged with cultivation of marijuana, conspiracy to violate drug laws, possession of a firearm without an FID card, possession of ammunition without an FID card, and possession of a large capacity rifle:

Moises Montero, 33, of Seekonk, Mass.

Katitlin Munroe, 30, of Seekonk, Mass.

Luilly Escotto, 32, of Lowell, Mass.

Carlos Cabeza, 42, of Wauregan, Conn.

Henry Vilomar of Bronx, N.Y.

All five suspects were scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Taunton District Court.

Rehoboth police said they were assisted by members of the Northern Bristol County Drug Task Force.