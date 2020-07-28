Police: 2 sought on child abuse charge after baby overdosed on fentanyl

Lynne Servant (left) and Kevin Baker (Photos: Fall River Police Department)

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Fall River police are searching for two people as a small child recovers from an overdose.

Police say warrants have been issued for Lynne Servant, 35, and Kevin Baker, 39, both of Fall River, on a charge of permitting injury to a child.

The charge stems from an incident in which an 11-month-old overdosed on fentanyl, according to police. The child is currently listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Luis Vertentes at (508) 676-8511 ext. 260.

