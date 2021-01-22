Police: 2 charged for stealing $100K worth of items from Lowes in Wareham

Ramos, left, and Ortiz, right. (Courtesy of the Wareham Police Department)

WAREHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — Two New Bedford men are facing charges after allegedly stealing nearly $100,000 worth of goods from Lowes in Wareham in the last several months, according to police.

Oscar Ortiz, 46, and Eric Ramos, 34, were arrested last week after an investigation into an ongoing larceny issue at the Wareham store.

Police say a man who was contracted to clean the store was determined to be stealing items and bringing them to a business on Acushnet Avenue in New Bedford.

Detectives were able to receive search warrants at 1407 and 1401 Acushnet Avenue where they found $20,000 worth of stolen items. A truck had to be used to bring all of the items back to the Wareham store.

Ortiz and Ramos were both arrested on warrants.

The incident remains under investigation.