Police: 19 shots fired near Brockton shopping plaza

BROCKTON, Mass. (WPRI) ─ Police are investigating after shots were fired near a busy shopping plaza in Brockton Thursday.

Police said reports from the scene indicated that a man in a black SUV was shooting at an Infiniti Sedan in the parking lot, located on Crescent Street.

The city’s ShotSpotter system detected 19 shots that were fired in the area before the SUV sped off.

Officers chased after an SUV matching the description of the one involved in the incident through several surrounding towns.

Massachusetts State Police and law enforcement from those communities joined the pursuit, which police said ended with a crash in Taunton.

#BREAKING Intersection of Adams & Church Street in Taunton is blocked off. Local and State Police on scene. Just talked with a group of people who live on the street who say they witnessed a woman being taken into custody by police. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/W4kp9gWdXr — Rob Nesbitt (@RobNesbittNews) September 18, 2020

Police said two people were arrested in Brockton after officers discovered they had illicit drugs on them. They may face additional charges related to the shooting at a later date.

The person who was driving the SUV that crashed has also been detained.

Anyone who has information on either incident is asked to contact the Brockton Police Detective Bureau at (508) 941-0234.