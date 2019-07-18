Police: 143 marijuana plants seized from illegal grow operation in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — An Attleboro man was arrested Wednesday following a months-long police investigation.

Attleboro police said they executed a court-authorized search warrant at 46 Eddy St. and found a large-scale marijuana grow operation.

Investigators seized 143 plants, which in total have an estimated street value of $500,000 to $570,000, according to police.

Courtesy: Attleboro Police Department

Police said they also found expensive equipment along with receipts, financial documents and shipping labels with Marshall Muir’s name on them.

Muir, 39, was spotted driving in the area around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and while police say he tried to get away, he was eventually taken into custody. He was charged with possession to distribute a Class D substance and conspiracy to violate drug laws.

The home has since been boarded up, according to police, after representatives from the fire prevention unit and building inspector’s office deemed it uninhabitable.

Police said the investigation remains active and other suspects may be involved in the operation.