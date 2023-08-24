FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a 14-year-old boy was shot in Fall River Thursday night.

Officers responded to the Maple Gardens housing complex on Miller Street at approximately 8 p.m. and found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the face.

He was rushed to Hasbro Children’s Hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries, according to police.

It’s unclear at this time what led up to the shooting or if police have anyone in custody.

“Early indications suggest that this incident likely did not occur in the manner in which it was initially reported,” Fall River Detective Sergeant Moses Pereira wrote in an email to 12 News.