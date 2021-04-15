Police: 12-year-old among 5 arrested on drug charges in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Five people, including a 12-year-old boy, were arrested Wednesday as officers served a search warrant related to ongoing gang activity, according to the Fall River Police Department.

Police said officers searched an apartment on Fifth Street after learning gang related individuals and associates had been congregating there.

When officers entered the apartment, police said several men ran off in different directions. Officers were able to take five into custody.

While searching the apartment, officers found 14.1 grams of fentanyl, 2 small corner bags of suspected crack cocaine and more than $3,500 in cash.

In the back yard, police said they found a large plastic bag of suspected fentanyl on top of a chain link fence that appeared to have been thrown there.

The 12-year-old and the other four suspects, identified as as Jarad Anderson, 23, Mitchell Arruda, 30, Quanif Johnson, 23, and Jayden Dios-Dejesus, 20, are charged with trafficking more than 10 grams of fentanyl and possession of a Class B substance with intent to distribute.

Johnson and Dios-Dejesus are also charged with trespassing and breaking and entering with intent to commit a misdemeanor.

