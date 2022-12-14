FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help tracking down whoever illegally dumped more than 100 used car tires in Fall River.

Fall River Police Sgt. Moses Pereira said the tires were found scattered throughout an empty lot off New Street.

The empty lot used to house Weaver’s Cove Energy, and prior to that a Shell Oil petroleum distribution facility.

Investigators believe the tires were either dumped late Monday night or early Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fall River Police Detective Nicholas Custadio at (508) 676-8511 ext. 259. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via (508) 672-TIPS (8477).

The investigation comes just days after the city offered a $200 reward for information on whoever dumped at least a dozen mattresses on the side of the road.