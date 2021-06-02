Police: 1 person injured in New Bedford shooting

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a person was shot in New Bedford Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in the area of David Street and East Rodney French Boulevard.

The New Bedford Police Department posted on its Facebook page around 3:30 p.m. that one victim is being treated for their injuries.

Police said the extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time.

It’s unclear whether police have identified any suspects or if anyone is in custody.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.

