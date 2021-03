SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) ─ One person was injured after an SUV crashed into the UPS Store in Seekonk, according to police.

The incident occurred around 4 p.m. on Commerce Way.

Police said a customer who was inside the store at the time suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital.

The crash caused significant damage to the storefront, shattering the glass windows and door.

The driver was not injured, and the incident appears to have been an accident.