Plainville man accused of stabbing mother to death

PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WPRI) — A Plainville man was arrested Thursday night after his mother was found stabbed to death in their kitchen.

Sean Murphy, 21, was arraigned Friday morning on a murder charge in the death of Carlyn Murphy, 51. A not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf and he’s due back in court next month for a probable cause hearing.

Plainville police said they responded around 10:15 p.m. Thursday to 37 Landau Road and arrived to find Carlyn Murphy dead on the ground with several stab wounds.

According to the police report obtained by Eyewitness News, her husband made the discovery and called 911, saying that he believed his son was responsible.

Sean Murphy had since left the home, the report said, and police found two large, blood-stained knives beside his mother’s body.

His vehicle was located at Patriot Place in Foxboro later that night and he was taken into custody.