PLAINRIDGE, Mass. (WPRI) — The Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville had to be evacuated Saturday afternoon due to a gas leak.

A spokesperson for the casino said there was a malfunction of an exterior heating unit, which was caused by the cold temperatures.

The casino reopened at 2:45 p.m. and no one was injured during the evacuation, according to a spokesperson with the casino.

Plainridge Park Casino was one of the three casinos in Massachusetts to offer sports gambling when in-person betting on games became legal in the state on Tuesday.