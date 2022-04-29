NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A bouncer accused of fatally injuring a New Bedford man outside a Philadelphia nightclub surrendered to police on Thursday.

Kenneth Frye is charged with third-degree murder.

The victim, former New Bedford School Committee member Eric Pope, was escorted from the nightclub around 1 a.m. on April 16 for being intoxicated, according to Philadelphia police.

Frye allegedly punched Pope once outside the club. Police said Pope was unconscious when first responders arrived.

Pope, 41, was hospitalized in critical condition after the incident and died April 23.

Pope was in Philadelphia visiting friends, according to reports. He was elected to New Bedford’s School Committee in 2001.