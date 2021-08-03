PETA offering up to $5K in search for suspect who ran over family of geese in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — An animal rights group is offering a reward of up to $5,000 to anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest of whoever is responsible for running over a family of geese in Attleboro last week.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) say the geese — a mother, father, and three babies — were attempting to cross Route 123 near the water treatment plant around 4:15 p.m. last Friday when they were run over.

According to PETA, witnesses reported that the driver of a grey truck got impatient while waiting for the geese to cross the road and stepped on the gas, killing all of them.

“Geese mate for life, protect their families, and don’t deserve to be mowed down by someone with a dangerously short fuse,” PETA Vice President Colleen O’Brien said. “PETA is asking anyone with information to come forward so that the person responsible for this heinous act can be held accountable and stopped from hurting anyone else.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Animal Control at (774) 203-1867 or (774) 203-1868.