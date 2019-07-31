Person of interest now charged in sub shop robbery, assault

BELLINGHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — Police have officially charged a Woonsocket man they’d considered a person of interest in the robbery of a sandwich shop this past weekend in Bellingham.

Woonsocket police arrested Jarrod Raymond, 26, at his home Sunday night on a warrant stemming from an unrelated charge.

Several tips came into Bellingham police about Raymond, officers said Tuesday night on the department’s Facebook page.

A man had entered the Subway on Pulaski Boulevard around 8:21 p.m. Saturday, showing a knife and demanding cash from the shop’s owner, who police said was injured during the incident. Surveillance video showed the man carrying out the entire cash register drawer from the business.

Raymond is now charged with four felonies—armed and masked robbery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon resulting in serious bodily injury, witness intimidation, and mayhem—as well as misdemeanor assault and battery, according to police.

After Sunday’s arrest, Raymond was remanded to the Adult Correctional Institutions in Cranston, where he awaits extradition to Massachusetts.