DIGHTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A deadly motorcycle crash is under investigation in Dighton.

Just after 8:00 am, police and fire crews were called to the area of Main and Elm Streets for a report of a crash.

When they arrived on scene, they found that two motorcycles had somehow collided.

One of the operators of the motorcycle, who is not being identified at this time, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A person on the other motorcycle was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries. Another motorcyclist refused to be transported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Dighton Police Department, Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and the Bristol County District Attorney`s Office.