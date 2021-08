NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — One person died Thursday night after being pulled from the water in New Bedford.

Officers were called to the New Bedford State Pier around 8 p.m. for a report of a person floating in the water.

First responders pulled the person out and performed life-saving measures before transporting them to the hospital, where the person was pronounced dead.

The cause of the person’s death is unknown at this time, but officials said foul play is not suspected.