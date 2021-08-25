Pelosi will headline new Auchincloss committee’s first event

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts Congressman Jake Auchincloss has landed a big name to headline the kickoff event for his new political action committee.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will travel to Massachusetts on Sept. 9 to be the “special guest” at a morning fundraiser in Newton that will raise money to benefit MA 4 Dems PAC, a new leadership PAC that Auchincloss created earlier this month.

An invitation obtained by 12 News says the event will be held outdoors and is only open to individuals who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Suggested contributions run from $1,000 in the “co-host” tier to $100 at the “guest” level.

A spokesperson for Auchincloss declined to comment. The 33-year-old Newton resident represents Massachusetts’ 4th Congressional District, which stretches from northern Fall River through Taunton and the Attleboros up to Newton and Brookline.

MA 4 Dems PAC is what’s known as a “leadership PAC,” a political action committee established by a member of Congress that can raise money beyond the limits set for their individual candidate committees. The cash can be spent on items such as donations to colleagues or travel not directly related to their own re-election races, as well as other expenses disallowed for a regular committee.

Pelosi’s attendance is a coup for Auchincloss, a first-term Democrat who succeeded Joe Kennedy III this year after a hard-fought primary that left some progressives itching for another shot at him in 2022. (Kennedy — who was himself a favorite of Pelosi’s during his time in the House — gave up the House seat to make an unsuccessful bid for U.S. Senate.)

The invitation’s description of MA 4 Dems PAC and its mission is surely music to Pelosi’s ears: it says the money Auchincloss raises through the new committee “will provide support to candidates around the country to protect and expand the Democratic majority in the House in 2022.” Experts say House Democrats are in dire jeopardy of losing their slim majority after next year’s election.

Auchincloss has already shown himself to be an able fundraiser on his own behalf as he prepares for his first re-election race: his campaign reported nearly $1.5 million in cash on hand as of June 30 in its most recent filing with the Federal Election Commission.

Auchincloss’s national profile has risen markedly over the last two weeks after he emerged as one of President Biden’s most vociferous defenders in Congress on the Afghanistan evacuation. The congressman, who served in Afghanistan as a Marine, has reportedly gotten the White House’s attention due to the strength of his support for Biden in a string of national TV appearances.