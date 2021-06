SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) ─ A tractor-trailer hit a pedestrian on I-195 in Seekonk Monday night, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The incident occurred on I-195 West around 9:30 p.m.

Police said the pedestrian was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer is cooperating with the investigation.

It’s unclear at this time why the pedestrian was on the highway.