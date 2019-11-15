Live Now
Pedestrian hit and killed on I-495 in Raynham

RAYNHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash overnight on I-495 in Raynham.

It happened around 1 a.m.

State police say it appears the victim exited his vehicle to help another driver who had struck a deer in the southbound lanes.

The driver of the vehicle that struck him remained on the scene, according to police. No charges have been filed. Neither of the other drivers were injured.

The victim’s name is yet to be released pending family notification.

