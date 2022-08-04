ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Construction at the South Attleboro Commuter Rail train station will begin in the fall, according to the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA).

A spokesperson for the MBTA told 12 News on Thursday the construction will first focus on demolishing the pedestrian bridge, which prompted the station closure in February 2021. The MBTA said then the bridge needed a “full replacement.”

A new station is fully designed, but its construction remains unfunded, per the MBTA. The design is meant to increase accessibility.

Story continues below gallery.

South Attleboro train station in April 2022.

The MBTA did not include the construction of the new station in their Capital Investment Plan for the next five years, causing outcries from local lawmakers.

State Rep. Jim Hawkins, who represents the area, said a new transportation bond bill secured $8 million in state funding for the construction of the new station. The Massachusetts budget also now includes language requiring MBTA to fully fund the project by December, according to Hawkins.

The South Attleboro station is part of the MBTA’s Providence/Stoughton line, which connects Rhode Island to Boston. Attleboro is listed as the closest station and an alternative on the agency’s website, but it is more than five miles away.

The demolition of the pedestrian bridge will occur overnight to prevent train service delays.