Pawtucket woman, 26, dies after I-195 crash

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Two women from Pawtucket were injured in a crash over the weekend and one of them later died at the hospital.

Emerizialina M. Moreira, 25, was pronounced dead on Sunday, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Her passenger, a 26-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Police say the preliminary investigation showed Moreira lost control of her SUV on I-195 East in the area of Exit 5 in Rehoboth just before 2 a.m. Saturday. The vehicle exited the roadway to the left, went down an embankment, rolled over in the grass median and came to a stop near the westbound side of the highway.

Moreira was ejected from the vehicle as a result, according to police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.