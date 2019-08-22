Pawtucket teen killed in North Attleboro motorcycle crash

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — An accident involving two motorcycles early Wednesday morning left one of the riders dead, according to North Attleboro Police.

Officers said the two motorcycles collided on Hoppin Hill Road about 3 a.m. Wednesday.

One of the motorcycle operators was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A spokesman for the Bristol County District Attorney’s office, Gregg Miliote, identified him as Xavier Miguel, 16, of Pawtucket.

Police could not confirm any other information about the other motorcyclist.

The Massachusetts State Police are investigating the incident for the Bristol County District Attorney’s office, along with the North Attleboro Police Department.