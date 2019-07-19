Pawtucket man faces multiple charges after motorcycle crash

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A Pawtucket man faces multiple charges after crashing his motorcycle in Rehoboth Thursday night.

Rehoboth Sgt. James Casey said Hector Medina, 21, was charged with failure to stop for police, unregistered and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and other charges after driving reckless through the intersection of Route 44 and 118 around 6 p.m.

Rehoboth Police Chief James Trombetta said he saw a motorcyclist popping a wheelie on Route 44 and said he sped after trying to pull him over.

Medina then sped through the Cumberland Farms and Exxon gas station parking lots in an attempt to flee Chief Trombetta.

Police said Medina later crashed into another vehicle after crossing into the Seekonk town line.

Medina is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Taunton District Court.