ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A Pawtucket man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted and robbed a teenage girl of her sneakers in Attleboro last week.

Nedson Daluz, 25, turned himself in Thursday in connection with the incident on Cuddy Court, according to Attleboro police.

The 14-year-old victim told police the suspect assaulted her and stole her high-top Nike Air Force Ones.

Daluz was arraigned on charges of unarmed robbery, assault and battery, and accosting another person, police said.

He was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on Friday.