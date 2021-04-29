Pawtucket man, 19, dies in early morning crash involving tractor-trailer

Massachusetts State Police cruisers

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) ─ Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a tractor-trailer early Thursday morning.

The crash occurred on I-95 South near Exit 6 around 3 a.m.

For reasons still under investigation, police said a car crashed into the rear of the tractor-trailer. The driver, a 19-year-old Pawtucket man, was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

His passenger, a 19-year-old woman from Brockston, suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation at this time.

