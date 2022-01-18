Pawtucket driver crashes into vacant Attleboro store

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A Pawtucket man was transported to the hospital after a car crash in Attleboro on Monday.

At 7:09 p.m. Attleboro police responded to the old Bob’s Clothing Store on Newport Avenue for a vehicle that crashed through the front wall.

Police say the car crashed through the concrete wall and ended up approximately 100 feet into the business which is currently under construction.

The driver, identified as a 19-year-old man from Pawtucket, R.I., was brought to Rhode Island Hospital.

According to police, his injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

